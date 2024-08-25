Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth $52,189,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TPG by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after buying an additional 462,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,479,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPG. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 537,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,977. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

