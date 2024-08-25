Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.74. 1,180,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,048. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

