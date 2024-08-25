Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.