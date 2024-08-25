Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.36 and a 200 day moving average of $484.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

