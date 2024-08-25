Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,535,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.