Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE AEG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 2,363,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

