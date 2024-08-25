Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. 271,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,827. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.