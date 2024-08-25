Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 10.5% Higher

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 122,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

