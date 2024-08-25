Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 6,124 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,211 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

