Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,473. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.86.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
