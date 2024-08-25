Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,345. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.