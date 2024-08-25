Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Trading Down 16.3%

Shares of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report) dropped 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 659,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 760,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Stock Down 16.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G stock. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

