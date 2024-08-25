Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $87.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

