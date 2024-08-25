Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 1,106,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,404. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

