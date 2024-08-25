HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

