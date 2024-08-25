Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $27,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

