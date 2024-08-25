Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.12 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Horizen has a market cap of $135.12 million and $6.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00013592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,360,100 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.