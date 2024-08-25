Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $383.67. The stock had a trading volume of 172,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,179. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

