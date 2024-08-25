Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HUBB traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $385.78. The stock had a trading volume of 369,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

