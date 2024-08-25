Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Humm Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a current ratio of 71.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Point of Sale Payment Plans (PosPP), New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial. It offers long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and small and medium enterprise financing services.

