Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lifted by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.3% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $246.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,703. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

