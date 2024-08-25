Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

ILMN traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,289. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

