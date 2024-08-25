Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.10.

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

