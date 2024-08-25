Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,050 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. 239,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,183. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

