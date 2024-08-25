Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

