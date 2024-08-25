Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,624,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,836,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

