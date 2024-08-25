Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4,980.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after buying an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

