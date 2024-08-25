Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.04 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $882.84. 416,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,632. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $828.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

