Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 382,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.