Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennar were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.