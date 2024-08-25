Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 404 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 74,140 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,206,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLVM traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,726. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

