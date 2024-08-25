Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 900 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $78.55. 2,123,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,605. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

