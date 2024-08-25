Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.88. 6,112,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,852. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.88. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.