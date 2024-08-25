Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $337,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.60. 1,557,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,880. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.