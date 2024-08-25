Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASF) Trading Down 7.7%

Inmarsat Plc (OTCMKTS:IMASF – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Inmarsat Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.
About Inmarsat
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inmarsat
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.