Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,035,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.33. 59,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,220. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.41.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

