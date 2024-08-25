Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $671,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 2,044,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,844. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

