Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.73. The company had a trading volume of 615,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,974. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.42 and its 200-day moving average is $295.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

