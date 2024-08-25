Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,017,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after buying an additional 218,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 2,199,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,915. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
