Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,017,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after buying an additional 218,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 2,199,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,915. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.