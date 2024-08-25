Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 7,340 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $51,221,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906,435. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.