Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 13,065,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,829,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

