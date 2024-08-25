Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6,125.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.46 on Friday, hitting $1,199.12. 352,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,701. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,203.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,088.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.