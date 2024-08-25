Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.37. 1,911,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,957. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

