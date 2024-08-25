Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.03 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $76.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00013369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00041994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,161,758 coins and its circulating supply is 469,224,534 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

