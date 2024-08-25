Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $96.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $74.48 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,696,697.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,387 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

