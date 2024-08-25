Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.