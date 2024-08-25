Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.00. 36,061,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

