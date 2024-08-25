Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 703,098 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $174.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.