Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.60 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Approximately 168,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 581,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.84) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
