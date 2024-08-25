Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,429 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 948.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. 773,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,068. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

